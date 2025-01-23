Tungsten mining plan junked in Madurai, villagers celebrate in joy and relief

NEW DELHI/CHENNAI: Villagers in Melur, Arittapatti and other areas in Madurai erupted in joy and relief after the Union government formally announced the cancellation of the auction of Nayakkarpatti tungsten mineral block which is near the Arittapatti Biodiversity site and a number of cultural heritage sites.

While Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy – incidentally the pointsman whom the BJP has deputed to look at Tamil Nadu affairs – termed as the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government’s commitment to protect traditional rights, Chief Minister MK Stalin said the Centre was forced to yield to people's sentiments and the State government's determination in not allowing the project.

The mine covering over 20.16 sq km area was proposed for the auction last February, and Vedanta group firm Hindustan Zinc Ltd emerged as the preferred bidder to mine tungsten, a critical and strategic mineral. However, this led to protests from people and political parties, and the Chief Minister shot off letters to the Prime Minister that the tender should be annulled.

On Wednesday, Ambalakarars community representatives from Madurai met Minister Kishan Reddy and urged him to cancel the sale of the block.

"After detailed deliberations, considering the importance of the biodiversity heritage site in the area and the commitment of the government under PM Modi's leadership towards protecting traditional rights, it has been decided to annul the auction of Nayakkarpatti tungsten mineral block," the minister said in a statement.

Reacting to this, Stalin said the Centre should not auction the blocks for mining without the consent of the State government at least from now. "I had firmly stated that as long as I am the Chief Minister, no mining (activity) will be permitted. We passed a unanimous resolution in the Legislative Assembly against the project. The Union government has yielded to the sentiments of the people and the determination of the State government."

Meanwhile, opposition leader and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami welcomed the decision and credited the people’s continuous struggle – and himself. Recalling how the party had staged protests, he said, “It is a victory for our sustained efforts in exposing the fraudulent act of the ruling DMK. I spoke in detail regarding the issue, supported by evidence.”