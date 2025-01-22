Expect good news on Madurai tungsten mining row by today, assures TN BJP chief Annamalai

CHENNAI: State BJP president K Annamalai on Tuesday expressed confidence that a solution to the contentious tungsten mining issue in Madurai will be arrived at on January 22, Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters at the Chennai airport before his departure, Annamalai claimed that a delegation of leaders from Madurai Aritapatti and surrounding areas would meet Minister Reddy in the capital, Delhi, to discuss the issue.

“There is a possibility of happy news coming tomorrow by Wednesday afternoon,” Annamalai said. He also assured that the State BJP would make every effort to dismantle the plan, underscoring the party’s commitment to supporting the local community’s demands.

“We need to understand the reasons for the Aritapatti tungsten mining. After the central government came to know that there is a problem in this, they are trying to find a solution,” he added.

Meanwhile, he brushed aside the comments made by IIT-Madras director Kamakoti on the health benefits of cow urine, terming his personal comments. “If he had spoken while sitting in IIT, we could have talked about it. He has spoken in the gaushala,” Annamalai said. He added that personal views should be respected.

The saffron party leader castigated Speaker M Appavu for his comments on the Anna University sexual assault case.

According to reports, Speaker Appavu referred to the alleged perpetrator, Gnanasekaran, as “brother Gnanasekaran,” Annamalai.

Annamalai termed the Speaker’s comments as “a stage joke.“