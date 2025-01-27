Tungsten mining | Centre forced to buckle: CM Stalin pats DMK, villagers

MADURAI: Recalling various steps taken by his party and government, Chief Minister MK Stalin said the Centre annulling the auction of tungsten mining in several villages in Melur taluk was a victory for all who raised their voice against the project.

Addressing a massive gathering in Vellalapatti in Madurai attended by people from the villages which would have been affected if the proposal to mine tungsten had gone ahead as planned, Stalin said, “I have come here filled with joy to celebrate this moment with all of you.”

Comparing the agitations in north India where the farmers’ protest is still on, with thousands marching towards Delhi against the BJP-led Union government, Stalin said it took only three months for the anti-tungsten movement to force the Centre into annulling the project.

“The Union government buckled under pressure from the protesters. It was possible only because the villagers and the State government raised stiff opposition to tungsten mining. It is a massive victory for all,” he said.

The Union government was able to approve the mining in Madurai without the State government’s concurrence because of the amendment that the BJP brought. he said. “When all parties opposed this in Parliament, the AIADMK supported it. Its leader M Thambidurai spoke in favour of the mining project,” Stalin charged.

On the other hand, the DMK government stood against the project right from the beginning and shot off letters to the Centre objecting to it. On December 9, a resolution was adopted in the Assembly against the tungsten mining project, Stalin recalled, and said he had taken a vow that he would not allow it to proceed. “I am always concerned about the well-being of the people and not worried about my position,” the chief minister said.

Incidentally, the function in Madurai came ahead of an event that the State unit of the BJP has organised where Union Mines Minister Kishan Reddy is scheduled to attend.