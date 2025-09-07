TTV Dhinkaran accuses Nainar Nagenthran of plotting AMMK’s exit from NDA

CHENNAI: AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran on Sunday unleashed a scathing attack on Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagenthran, accusing him of destabilising the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the state and holding him solely responsible for the AMMK’s exit from the alliance. He went on to liken any move to endorse AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami as leader of the alliance and Chief Minister candidate to political "suicide" of his party, asserting firmly, “We are not ready for that”

“We are not fools to sacrifice our party for Nagenthran ’s electoral ambitions,” Dhinakaran told journalists at Manamadurai, referring to state BJP chief’s recent remarks in Tenkasi, where the BJP leader declared that Palaniswami is the leader of the alliance and that his word is final

“Once he made such a statement, how could we possibly continue in the alliance?” he wondered. He described the statement as a “pre-meditated act” intended to push the AMMK out of the NDA, alleging that the BJP state leadership had no real interest in accommodating his party.

The visibly agitated AMMK leader also recalled the chain of events that led to the departure of AIADMK Cadres’ Rights Retrieval Committee coordinator and former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam from the NDA. “ Nagenthran asks why I’m speaking for OPS. If not me, who else will? This exposes his mindset and makes it clear that he doesn’t want us in the alliance,” he said.

Continuing in the same vein, Dhinakaran criticised Nagenthran’s comments and demeanour, calling them evidence of the BJP state chief’s “arrogance”. He also rejected attempts by some quarters to attribute blame to former BJP chief K Annamalai for the AMMK’s withdrawal from the NDA and said, “Annamalai asked me to be patient and assured me that the AMMK would be given due respect in the alliance. But I made it very clear - how can we accept EPS as the CM candidate? - and ended our ties with the NDA”.

He also reiterated his earlier prediction regarding actor Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), stating that its potential impact in the forthcoming election could mirror that of the late DMDK leader Vijayakanth during his debut electoral performance, a reflection of the current political undercurrents.

However, when questioned about the possibility of an alliance with Vijay’s party, Dhinakaran gave an ambiguous response, clarifying that his pragmatic observations should not be misconstrued as overtures for a political tie-up. “Even if it happens, what’s wrong with it?” he quipped, leaving the door open to speculation.