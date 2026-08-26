TTV Dhinakaran says poaching of MLAs unchecked, goes to Governor again

Speaking to reporters after meeting Arlekar at Lok Bhavan here, the AMMK general secretary claimed that MLAs switched their loyalty to the TVK, enticed by power and money, which was against the people’s mandate.

Also, he sought the disqualification of the Mannargudi MLA, S Kamaraj, whom he had expelled from the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam for expressing support to the Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam.