TTV Dhinakaran says poaching of MLAs unchecked, goes to Governor again

CHENNAI: AMMK chief TTV Dhinakaran on Tuesday urged Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar to take appropriate action regarding allegations of horse-trading against the ruling TVK.
Speaking to reporters after meeting Arlekar at Lok Bhavan here, the AMMK general secretary claimed that MLAs switched their loyalty to the TVK, enticed by power and money, which was against the people’s mandate.
Also, he sought the disqualification of the Mannargudi MLA, S Kamaraj, whom he had expelled from the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam for expressing support to the Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam.
He had already submitted a petition to Assembly Speaker JCD Prabhakar seeking appropriate action against Kamaraj under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution, but no action was taken so far. “I have urged the Governor to initiate an inquiry as to why the police had not registered an FIR on horse-trading and political defections,” Dhinakaran said.
He said he submitted a formal memorandum to the Governor requesting an inquiry into all the incidents, specifically the events that have occurred since May 8, when Kamaraj was reportedly made to support the TVK.
Expressing frustration that officials have not taken necessary steps to stop the “politics of horse-trading”, Dhinakaran said, “I have appealed to the Governor to put an end to such activities.”