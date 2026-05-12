AMMK founder Dhinakaran 'removes' party MLA for 'unilateral' support to TVK

CHENNAI: AMMK founder TTV Dhinakaran on Tuesday "removed" his party's lone MLA from the organisation for the legislator's "unilateral" support to the ruling TVK.
Dhinakaran's action came within hours after his party MLA S Kamaraj extended support to the Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay-led government in the Assembly.
Such an act was "unilateral," and against the party discipline, Dhinakaran said in a statement.
"Kamaraj's action is a big betrayal of the workers of AMMK and those from alliance parties who worked for his victory in the election, besides the people who placed their faith in and voted for him," he said.
He brought disrepute to the party, an NDA constituent, by his action and violated its discipline, Dhinakaran added.
Therefore, Kamaraj was being "removed" from all party positions, the primary membership from today onwards, he said.
The development comes days after Dhinakaran levelled "horse-trading" charges against TVK involving his MLA's alleged support to it, which the ruling party dismissed.