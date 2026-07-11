TTV Dhinakaran floats possibility of DMK-AIADMK alliance, says political realities override ideological lines

“If it is considered legitimate to form a government with the support of parties that were fought against in an election, then there can be no objection to any political alliance,” he told reporters in Madurai.

Referring to the present political situation, he said questions over a possible DMK-AIADMK understanding were misplaced when governments themselves could be formed with the backing of rival political forces.

“If the TVK can form a government with the support of the DMK’s alliance partners, what is wrong with the DMK and the AIADMK joining hands?” he asked.