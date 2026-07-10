TVK support not against DMK, clarifies VCK chief Thirumavalavan

"The DMK is a political party with a long and rich heritage. They know what decision to make, at what time, and who to stand with. And it will definitely be conducive to national interests," Thirumavalavan said.

"As of now, it doesn't seem like the DMK leadership has taken any stance against the Congress. Even if they haven't attended the INDIA bloc meeting, they haven't announced a stance against the INDIA bloc till now," he added.

The statement came following a meeting with Tamil Nadu Congress Committee chief Manickam Tagore, who described the interaction as a "courtesy meeting" aimed at strengthening the opposition INDIA bloc.

Dismissing media speculation about ideological friction within the state's ruling alliance, Thirumavalavan said, "There is no contradiction between anyone among our alliance parties, or between us. There is no confusion."