TVK support not against DMK, clarifies VCK chief Thirumavalavan

CHENNAI: The DMK will take the right decisions at the appropriate time, in alignment with national interests and the Congress, VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan asserted on Friday, reaffirming the unity of the secular alliance in Tamil Nadu.
"The DMK is a political party with a long and rich heritage. They know what decision to make, at what time, and who to stand with. And it will definitely be conducive to national interests," Thirumavalavan said.
"As of now, it doesn't seem like the DMK leadership has taken any stance against the Congress. Even if they haven't attended the INDIA bloc meeting, they haven't announced a stance against the INDIA bloc till now," he added.
The statement came following a meeting with Tamil Nadu Congress Committee chief Manickam Tagore, who described the interaction as a "courtesy meeting" aimed at strengthening the opposition INDIA bloc.
Dismissing media speculation about ideological friction within the state's ruling alliance, Thirumavalavan said, "There is no contradiction between anyone among our alliance parties, or between us. There is no confusion."
He emphasised that a Congress-led national movement was an "unavoidable necessity" to counter the BJP, accusing the saffron party of attempting to "wipe out both the DMK and the AIADMK" in Tamil Nadu.
"Only an alliance led by the Congress party can face the BJP at the national level. Therefore, this alliance led by the Congress party must gain strength in Tamil Nadu and in other states as well. With that national perspective, we—the VCK, the IUML and the communist parties—decided to support the TVK. This is not a step taken against the DMK, or a decision taken to weaken the DMK alliance," the VCK chief said.
Tagore, stating that the alliance partners were "all like-minded people, travelling on the same path," said he would be meeting the "leaders of our alliance partners," along with senior Congress leaders S Peter Alphonse and Tamil Nadu Tourism Minister Rajesh Kumar.
Tagore added that the opposition coalition would continue to collaborate strongly. "We will continue to work together at the national and Tamil Nadu levels," he said.
Tagore said the hour-long discussion with the VCK covered floor coordination for the upcoming monsoon and winter sessions of Parliament.
He said they deliberated on key bills the Central government planned to introduce, with Tagore alleging the Centre was undertaking efforts to "bury democracy."
"Next, we are going to meet CPI(M) State secretary P Shanmugam," he added.
On the alliance within Tamil Nadu, Tagore said the "alliance formula" was being experimented with for the first time in the state. "But we all think alike: Tamil Nadu should prosper, and communal forces should not enter the state," he added.
When questioned by reporters about Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's silence on certain political issues, Thirumavalavan made a lighthearted remark about how alliance leaders were the voice of the CM.
He joked that since CM Vijay strictly adhered to a "talk less, work more" policy, the chief minister's quietness served as an endorsement of the vocal stances taken by the alliance partners. "Now, when we speak, he remains quiet, right? He is acknowledging it, right?" Thirumavalavan quipped.