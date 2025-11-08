TTV Dhinakaran condemns Coimbatore woman’s abduction, urges swift action

CHENNAI: AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran on Friday condemned the abduction of a young woman in Coimbatore, urging the Tamil Nadu government to ensure swift and stern action against those responsible.

In a post on social media, Dhinakaran referred to CCTV footage from Irugur’s Deepam Nagar area that showed a young woman being assaulted and forcibly taken away in a car by an unidentified gang while she was walking along the road.

“Even before the shock from the recent incident near Coimbatore Airport — where a college student was abducted and sexually assaulted — could subside, another complaint has emerged alleging the abduction of a young woman in the same city,” he said. “These incidents have created widespread fear and anxiety among women.”

He said that news of a young woman being abducted in broad daylight on a main road had raised grave concerns about women’s safety in Tamil Nadu and made the public question whether an effective policing system exists in the state.

“I urge the Tamil Nadu government to conduct a thorough investigation into the case, arrest all those involved, ensure strict punishment for the culprits, and intensify police patrolling to prevent such incidents in the future,” Dhinakaran said in his post.