TTV Dhinakaran condemns arrest of LoP Udhayanidhi, criticise his remarks

In a statement, Dhinakaran said it was irresponsible for a person holding the constitutional position of Leader of the Opposition to make such remarks in public. At the same time, he criticised the Tamil Nadu government's decision to arrest Udhayanidhi, alleging that the police had acted in undue haste.

He said protests by TVK cadres against Udhayanidhi's speech and demonstrations by DMK cadres condemning his arrest had resulted in a law and order situation in the state.