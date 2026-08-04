TTV Dhinakaran condemns arrest of LoP Udhayanidhi, criticise his remarks

CHENNAI: AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran on Tuesday condemned the arrest of Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin, while also criticising the remarks that led to the police action.
In a statement, Dhinakaran said it was irresponsible for a person holding the constitutional position of Leader of the Opposition to make such remarks in public. At the same time, he criticised the Tamil Nadu government's decision to arrest Udhayanidhi, alleging that the police had acted in undue haste.
He said protests by TVK cadres against Udhayanidhi's speech and demonstrations by DMK cadres condemning his arrest had resulted in a law and order situation in the state.
Dhinakaran further alleged that both the ruling party and the Opposition were ignoring issues affecting the public, including the Cauvery water dispute, the proposed Mekedatu dam project, power cuts and electricity tariff hikes.
He urged the state government to release Udhayanidhi Stalin immediately and restore normalcy. Dhinakaran also alleged that the arrest, carried out ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly session, was intended to suppress the voice of the Opposition.