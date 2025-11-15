TTV Dhinakaran bats for Vijay’s ability to face DMK

CHENNAI: AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran on Friday said the 2026 Assembly elections would be a direct contest between a TVK-led alliance and a DMK-led alliance, asserting that whichever front his party joins would emerge victorious.

Addressing the media in Chennai after meeting with the party’s head office administrators and zonal coordinators, he said the Bihar election results would have no impact on Tamil Nadu politics. On the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, he said the exercise was conducted by the central government but implemented by State government staff, ruling out any need for concern.

He said he had recently spoken with VK Sasikala about preparations for the 2026 Assembly elections. “Some people are spreading rumours that we are ready to join the TVK alliance. That is not true,” he said.

Dhinakaran confirmed that AMMK was in talks with several parties on alliance possibilities but declined to reveal names. “Once the alliance is finalised, I will announce it. We expect to confirm our alliance by January,” he said.

He added that his party currently has no connection with the BJP. Commenting on the upcoming election, Dhinakaran said, “The 2026 polls will be a TVK alliance versus a DMK alliance. One thing I can say with confidence is that whichever alliance AMMK joins will surely win.”