Tiruchy BHEL GM dies by suicide after opening fire on himself

TIRUCHY: BHEL General Manager died by suicide after opening fire onto himself in the office premises on Wednesday wee hours.

M Shanmugam (50), GM (Seamless Steel Tube Plant) at BHEL, Tiruchy, did not return home even after long hours from office and so his wife contacted the office during the wee hours of Wednesday. When the employees went to his office, they found that the office room was locked from inside.

Soon they passed on the information to the Boiler Plant police who rushed to the spot and forcibly opened the doors and found lying dead with gun shot injuries. The police also found a postal and seized it. Later, the body was removed and sent to the GH.

Shanmugam, son of a former BHEL employee, survived by wife and a daughter who is pursuing her B Tech.

Sources said that he was suffering from cardio related problems for the past few years.

On Tuesday evening, Shanmugam was holding an interactive session with the employees and was interacting as jovial as usual.

