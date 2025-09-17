TSANM congratulates CPR, thanks Modi, praises Stalin

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Dr. Sivanthi Aditanar Narpani Mandram (TSANM) passed several resolutions, including congratulating CP Radhakrishnan from Tamil Nadu on his election as the Vice-President of India, during the state general body meeting held in Chennai on Wednesday.

The TSANM also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for reducing the GST to a two-tier structure effective from September 22, and for the complete removal of tax on certain items besides providing exemptions for individual life insurance and health insurance services.

The mandram also passed resolution praising CM Stalin for the expansion and implementation of the Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme, and for introducing the ‘Water Bell’ initiative to encourage school children to drink water. It congratulated astronaut Subanshu Shukla for becoming the first Indian in 41 years to travel to space and return.

The meeting also resolved to direct its units across the State to organise welfare assistance programmes for students, the poor and needy on the upcoming birth anniversaries of Dr. Pa. Sivanthi Aditanar (September 24) and CP Aditanar (September 27), and to continue activities for the growth of the organisation.

The Wednesday’s meeting was presided over by State General Secretary S Jagadish Soundar Murugan.

The Mandram, also called Tamil Nadu Dr Sivanthi Aditanar Welfare Association, was formed in 1997 in the name of Dr B Sivanthi Aditanar, former director of Daily Thanthi group, which has been providing educational services to poor students and serving physically challenged people.