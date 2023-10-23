Truth of AIADMK-BJP breakup will emerge before LS poll: CM

TIRUVANNAMALAI: DMK president and Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday launched a tirade against AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami for not even criticising the BJP while claiming to have snapped ties with that party.

Addressing a well-attended meeting of booth committee members from eight northern districts at Tiruvannamalai, he said Tiruvannamalai was the town, which first brought the DMK its major victories. He called on those present to work for the total success of the DMK in the ensuing parliamentary polls.

The ruling party chief questioned Palaniswami’s commitment to the welfare of minorities and claimed the AIADMK would be defeated in the 2024 general elections as well. Stalin said the AIADMK’s stand that it had walked out of the alliance with the BJP was a ‘drama,’ marked by cunningness as the saffron party is not being targeted.

Also, even without criticising the BJP, Palaniswami now affirmed to lead a separate coalition, which was against the ruling party at the Centre.

It is a cunning ‘drama,’ and he is being made to do so and it would get exposed in the run up to the Parliamentary election, Stalin said.

Terming cadre enthusiasm as his secret of energy, the DMK president took exception to

er of Opposition Palanisami saying that the DMK had only converted AIADMK schemes as DMK schemes. CM Stalin demanded to know whether the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai was an AIADMK scheme? Stating that the KMUT scheme was even praised by the rivals, he said the opposition was jealous about the scheme’s success.

Calling EPS as Edappadi ‘Poiswamy’ instead of Palaniswami, Stalin referring to EPS’s taunt stating that the DMK was a family party, Stalin unequivocally stated, “Yes, it is a family party made up of crores of cadre.” .

EPS knowing that his party would be unable to retain its deposit if it was still with the BJP had walked out now.

People will remember how EPS supported the BJP at the Centre in the NRC, triple talaq and anti-farmers schemes, CM Stalin added.

The DMK president gave a call to the cadre saying, “The 40 are ours and the nation is ours,” referring to the 40 Lok Sabha seats in TN and Puducherry.

He further said, that India will shine internationally if Dravidian model schemes are implemented at the national level.