Trucks collide in Kavarapettai, traffic disrupted on Chennai-Kolkata highway

    A truck crashed into a heavy vehicle stationed in Kavarapettai, causing traffic disruptions on the busy Chennai-Kolkata highway.

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|24 Oct 2024 7:38 PM IST
    Viual from the accident spot (Thanthi TV)

    CHENNAI: A truck crashed into a heavy vehicle stationed in Kavarapettai, causing traffic disruptions on the busy Chennai-Kolkata highway, as per a Thanthi TV bulletin.

    Several vehicles, including ambulances and college buses, were stuck in the traffic jam for a long time due to this.

    While the officials were clearing the traffic, another omnibus broke down on the road, further worsening the situation, the bulletin added.

    Online Desk

