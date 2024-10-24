Begin typing your search...
Trucks collide in Kavarapettai, traffic disrupted on Chennai-Kolkata highway
A truck crashed into a heavy vehicle stationed in Kavarapettai, causing traffic disruptions on the busy Chennai-Kolkata highway.
CHENNAI: A truck crashed into a heavy vehicle stationed in Kavarapettai, causing traffic disruptions on the busy Chennai-Kolkata highway, as per a Thanthi TV bulletin.
Several vehicles, including ambulances and college buses, were stuck in the traffic jam for a long time due to this.
While the officials were clearing the traffic, another omnibus broke down on the road, further worsening the situation, the bulletin added.
