Trolls suppressed interview; INDIA will raise Pahalgam questions: Chidambaram

CHENNAI: Unfazed by the allegation that he was giving a clean chit to Pakistan with his comments on the Pahalgam terror strike in a media interview, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Monday alleged that the interview was suppressed and muted selectively to paint him black. Chidambaram also asserted that the Opposition INDIA bloc would raise the issues more in the Parliament.

"Trolls are of different kinds and use different tools to spread misinformation. The worst kind is a troll who suppresses the full recorded interview, takes two sentences, mutes some words, and paints the speaker in a black colour," he said.

Stating that his full interview was available on the media platform, the former home minister said, "There are many questions asked in the interview. The INDIA bloc will raise these and more questions in the debates in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha."

His son and Sivaganga MP Karti Chidambaram posted the link to the interview in his comment thread to support the clarification of his father, which briefly pushed the Congress on the back foot after the BJP-led rivals dubbed his interview as a "clean chit to Pakistan".