Tripura man strangles wife to death, pretends she fainted; arrested

CHENNAI: The police arrested a Tripura man who allegedly strangled his wife to death and pretended that she had fainted due to a seizure in Perumbakkam.

Zahir Hussain (39) and his wife Supriya Begam (30) from Tripura were married 13 years ago and have a 7-year-old son.

The couple had moved to Ezhil Nagar in Perumbakkam from Tripura four months ago and were working as housekeeping staff in private companies on OMR. Recently, Zahir suspected Supriya of infidelity and would fight with her often. On Sunday night, in yet another fight, Zahir lost his temper and strangled Supriya, until she fell unconscious.

Soon Zahir went to the neighbours and told them that his wife had a seizure and fainted. Following that, with their help, Supriya was taken to Royapettah GH and admitted to the ICU. Supriya died on Wednesday without responding to treatment.

The Perumbakkam police sent her body for a post-mortem, which showed that she had been strangled. The police registered a murder case and questioned Zahir, who confessed to killing his wife during a heated argument. Zahir was arrested and sent to judicial custody.