Tributes paid to Jayalalithaa on her death anniversary

CHENNAI: Rich tributes were paid to late Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa on her death anniversary on Friday.

On the occasion, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami appealed to the party cadres to end the "family rule" in Tamil Nadu.

Former AIADMK leader K A Sengottaiyan, who recently joined actor Vijay-led TVK, recalled the late leader's "sacrifices" and said her fame will last forever.

Jayalalithaa died after 75 days of hospitalisation here on December 5, 2016. She was born on February 24, 1948. She was instrumental in securing a constitutional safeguard to the 69 per cent reservation prevailing in Tamil Nadu, after the Supreme Court placed a 50 per cent ceiling on reservations.

Several of her welfare schemes, such as the Amma canteen, Amma pharmacy, and gold for Thali (mangalsutra) for poor women, and laptops for students, were very popular among the people.

Sengottaiyan, accompanied by his followers, paid floral tributes to a portrait of Jayalalithaa.

Hailing the late chief minister as 'a revolutionary leader' and 'an iron lady in politics,' BJP state chief Nainar Nagenthran, who served as a minister in her cabinet, said she not only achieved "unshakable victories" but also occupied an indelible place in people’s hearts.

"Her steadfast political journey and achievements in diverse fields such as women's development, Tamil Nadu's welfare, and a united India will forever be remembered," Nagenthran said in a post on the social media platform ‘X.’

Recalling her numerous welfare initiatives, Palaniswami said on ‘X’ the party members should strive to establish good governance for the people on the path shown by Jayalalithaa by overthrowing "the evil DMK family rule that has gripped Tamil Nadu".

"This unparalleled leader who dwells in our hearts as 'Goddess' launched welfare initiatives and served with dedication in the spirit of her saying ‘I am because of people, I am for the people (Makkalal naan, makkalukkaga naan)," he said.

Her ambitious goal to continue party rule for a century should be carried forward, the former chief minister said on her 9th death anniversary.

Earlier in a release, the AIADMK had said that Jayalalithaa's rule marked a golden era that transformed Tamil Nadu through pioneering schemes in social welfare, women's empowerment, nutrition for children, education, healthcare, agriculture, law and order, and poverty alleviation.