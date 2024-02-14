Tribal’s rise from hamlet to judgeship draws praise

TIRUVANNAMALAI: Appreciation is pouring in for a 23-year-old woman from a hamlet in Jawadhu Hills after she created history by passing the judicial services exam and interview recently. Now, the mother of a three-month-old is all set to be appointed as a judge.

The young woman, Sripathy, who hails from Kurinjikuppam hamlet of Kallathur village panchayat in the Jawadhu Hills, is married to Venketaraman of Puliyur tribal village in the same hills.

After her commendable achievement, which is even more valuable considering she hails from a tribal hamlet where there are hardly any facilities, drew praise from many, including Chief Minister MK Stalin.

“That a woman from a hilly tribal hamlet, which does not have any big facilities, reaching such heights at such a young age makes me happy,” Stalin said in a social media post, adding that he was proud to note that Sripathy passing the exam after his regime started giving priority to those who studied in Tamil medium. He also lauded her mother and husband for supporting her in this effort.

Meanwhile, back in the village, deluged by calls, Sripathy switched off her mobile phone, due to which even the Tiruvannamalai collectorate officials were unable to get in touch with her.

Speaking to DT Next, Puliyur panchayat president Anbalagan said her passing the judicial services exam and winning accolades has brought fame to all the tribal community members there. “Daughter of daily wage earners, she did her schooling at the government HSS in the Yelagiri hills and got her law degree from Ambedkar Law College, Chennai,” he said.

Anbalagan added that Sripathy attended the interview merely days after giving birth to the child, which showed her ability to overcome all odds.