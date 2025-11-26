TRB releases tentative answer key for TET

CHENNAI: The Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) has released an answer key for the Tamil Nadu Teachers’ Eligibility Test (TET) held on November 15 and 16.

TRB conducted Optical Mark Recognition (OMR)-based TET for which the answer key with objection tracker has been released recently.

In the objection tracker, the candidate can view the master question paper with a tentative answer key marked on it. Objections, if any, can be raised through the tracker available on the TRB website within the stipulated till December 3.

“Candidates are instructed to submit their objection or representation on the answer key against the master question paper only, which is question number and options. For any objections, candidates should give proof from standard books only. Importantly, guides and notes and references from the internet will not be entertained by TRB,” read the notification.

TRB has clarified that any representation in any other form including e-mail, courier, post or application in-person will not be entertained. Also, representations without proper evidence will also not be entertained.

Over 92,400 candidates appeared for paper I in 367 centres across TN and over 3.31 lakh candidates in 1,241 centres for paper II of TET.