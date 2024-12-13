TRB Rajaa urges companies to leverage TN govt’s talent resources through CSR funds

CHENNAI: In a significant push for inclusive growth and development, Tamil Nadu Minister for Industries, Investment Promotions and Commerce, TRB Rajaa on Friday emphasised the importance of companies spending their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds within the state.

This call to action was made during a summit on ‘Viksit Bharat 2047: Driving Inclusive Growth through CSR and Technology’ held at IIT-Madras here.

Rajaa highlighted the vast potential of Tamil Nadu's rich talent pool and resources, which companies can tap into to drive innovation and growth.

He stressed that companies should focus on investing their CSR funds in the state, rather than elsewhere, to maximise the benefits for the local community.

The Minister pointed out that Tamil Nadu has been a leader in utilising CSR funds, ranking third among all states.

This, he said, demonstrates the state's commitment to leveraging CSR for the betterment of society.

Rajaa encouraged companies to build on this momentum by investing in research and development, particularly in areas such as energy storage.

He also cited IIT-Madras as a prime example of a valuable resource for innovative solutions.

The Industries minister expressed his confidence in the institute's ability to provide cutting-edge solutions to industry problems, and urged companies to collaborate with IIT-Madras to drive innovation and growth.

IIT-Madras Director V Kamakoti echoed Minister Rajaa's sentiments, highlighting the significant impact of CSR on driving innovation and sustainability.

Kamakoti noted that CSR has been a game-changer in enabling exploratory initiatives and promoting sustainability.

He showcased several successful projects undertaken by IIT-Madras, including the Carbon Zero Challenge.

"This initiative, supported by CSR funding, has encouraged innovation in environment-friendly technology and has led to the creation of 25 startups, " he said.

Kamakoti also highlighted the institute's research and innovation in devices for the differently abled, which has been supported by CSR funding.

The summit, organised by IIT-Madras, brought together a diverse group of corporate leaders, including CxOs from leading multinational corporations (MNCs) and public sector undertakings (PSUs), as well as CSR heads.

The summit showcased IIT-Madras's areas of expertise and avenues for collaboration in technology, facilitating partnerships between industry, academia, and government.

By fostering these collaborations, the summit aimed to drive inclusive growth and development, aligning with the government's vision for a sustainable and equitable future.