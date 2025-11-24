Travel time to be slashed from 12 to 2.20 hours once Chennai-Hyderabad Bullet Train project takes off

CHENNAI: With high-speed rail networks steadily advancing in India efforts are being taken to bring bullet train connectivity to South India, with the Chennai-Hyderabad project at the forefront.

Following a feasibility study, the South Central Railway has come out with a detailed project report for a 778-kilometre high-speed line connecting Chennai and Hyderabad.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the project, which initially planned a route through Koodoor was changed after the state government requested a realignment to include Tirupati.

The report which includes the revised route details has been submitted to the state government for approval. Following the approvalauthorities would begin the land acquisition processes. An initial assessment by Ritz, a consultancy firm, has indicated that the project within Tamil Nadu will require approximately 223.44 hectares of land.

Officials said that the construction would involve crossing 65 roads and 21 high-voltage power lines. Plans include establishing two bullet train stations in the Chennai region with one near Chennai Central and another one at Minjur.

Each station is estimated to require at least 50 acres of land. Once operational, the bullet train is projected to reduce the travel time between the two major economic hubs from the current 12 hours to just 2 hours and 20 minutes.

It may be noted that the project aligns with other high-speed rail initiatives in the south, including land surveys which are underway for the Chennai-Bengaluru-Mysuru corridor.