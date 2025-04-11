Transport Minister SS Sivasankar launches special desilt programme in Ariyalur district

TIRUCHY: As many as 22 works under the special desilt programme in the Ariyalur canals were inaugurated on Thursday with a prospect of augmenting the irrigation across the district.

Flagging off the desilt programme of inlet canals leading to Kurinjankulam tank, State Minister SS Sivasankar said, the special desilt drive has been undertaken by the Water Resources Department to ensure free flow of water that would recharge the water bodies in the district.

Stating that there are as many as 22 works taken up at an estimated cost of Rs 2.66 crore, the minister said, the accumulation of silt in the stormwater drains, irrigation canals and the streams due to the northeast monsoon rains prevented the flow of water into the cultivable lands affecting the growing crops.

“Considering the importance of desilting the water bodies post monsoon, the state government decided to desilt the canals to a length of 6,179 km under a special desilt programme and sanctioned a fund of Rs 120 crore. As a part of the programme, as many as 22 works are initiated for the Ariyalur district and the entire process is targeted to be over by June 9 ahead of opening of Mettur for kuruvai cultivation,” said the Minister.

He also instructed the officials to closely monitor the desilt works and ensure free flow of water till the tail-end regions in the district.

The programme kick-started at the inlet canals of Arasanilayathan Kurinjankulam Eri, and the minister flagged off the works in the presence of District Collector P Ranthasamy.