Transport department to operate 85 buses to Tiruvannamalai from Koyambedu bus terminus

CHENNAI: From May 23, the State Transport Corporations would operate 85 buses from Koyambedu to Tiruvannamalai, the Tamil Nadu Transport Department announced on Friday.

A decision to this effect was taken in response to the demands of commuters who work at the Koyambedu wholesale market complex and surrounding areas. Currently, Tiruvannamalai-bound buses are being operated from the Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus in Kilambakkam.

However, the large number of commuters travelling to Tiruvannamalai from Koyambedu and surrounding areas have been requesting the authorities that buses should be operated from Koyambedu bus stand.

From May 23, in addition to the 90 buses operated from Kilambakkam terminus via Tindivanam, 44 buses will be operated from Koyambedu terminus via Arcot, Arani.

As many as 30 additional buses will be operated from Koyambedu via Kancheepuram and Vandavasi daily apart from the 11 buses already plying on the route. This means a total of 85 buses will ply daily from Koyambedu bus terminus to Tiruvannamalai.

The department asked the passengers to make use of the services.