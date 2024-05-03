Transport department launches web-based PUCC 2.0 to curb violations

CHENNAI: Following large-scale violations in emission testing centres, the state transport department has decided to launch web-based Pollution Under Control Certificates (PUCC) version 2.0 to curb violations.

According to a department release, the new version ensures that the mobile phone linked to the PUCC version 2.0 should be present at the geo-tagged location of the centres as App will work only within 30 metres from the centre.

"A picture of the vehicles with number plates while testing the emissions and a picture of the vehicle along with the certified person who tests the emission and name board of the center should be uploaded. Also, video clips of testing should be uploaded. The emission certifications can be downloaded or printed only if the pictures and clips are uploaded, " the release said.

Tamil Nadu is the third state in the country to launch PUCC Version 2.0. The new system will come into effect from May 6.

There are as many as 534 emission testing centres in the State.

During inspections conducted by the department on April 13, violations such as testing done by non-certified persons and others were identified in 50 centres.