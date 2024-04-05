Transport department announces 885 special buses to clear auspicious day, weekend rush

CHENNAI: The State Transport department will operate special buses from Friday to Sunday to manage the rush during the weekend and auspicious day (Subha Muhurtha Naal).

According to a department release, more passengers are expected to travel on Friday, Saturday and Sunday (April 5 to April 7) to and from Chennai. Considering this, the department has planned to run special buses in addition to the regular service.

Accordingly, 265 special buses will be operated from Kilambakkam to Tiruvannamalai, Tiruchy, Kumbakonam, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Nagercoil, Kanniyakumari, Coimbatore, Salem, Erode and Tirupur on Friday (April 5) and 365 buses will be operated on Saturday (April 6).

Also, 55 special buses will ply from Koyambedu to Nagapattinam, Velankanni, Hosur, Bengaluru on Friday (April 5) and Saturday (April 6).

Additionally, 200 buses have been arranged to operate from Bengaluru, Tirupur, Erode and Coimbatore to various places.

Additional buses have also been arranged to facilitate return from hometowns to Chennai and Bengaluru on Sundays, as per the requirement of passengers.