Transgender doctor moves Madras HC after college withholds documents, alleges harassment

CHENNAI: A 25-year-old transgender doctor Gargi Dhananjayan from Dhanalakshmi Srinivasan Medical College in Perambalur has approached the Madras High Court after the educational institution refused to release her original documents, hindering her professional prospects. Before approaching the court, the petitioner had also approached the Tamil Nadu Health and Family Welfare Department and the Social Welfare Department, but to no avail.

The case has been filed under the landmark NALSA judgment (2014) that recognized transgender rights and the Transgender Persons Act. In a latest development, the HC had issued notices to the respective departments and the college demanding a response by August 7.

The student who has completed her MBBS and compulsory rotating medical internship (CRMI) at the private medical college was refused her original educational documents, including her Class X and XII certificates. This has obstructed her from attaining a medical license that would enable her to practise medicine.

During her study, she had to endure a hostile learning environment. The college authorities continued to harass the student with an unclear fee structure and an arbitrary increment of dues. The college, in its final No Dues Certificate claimed pending fees of Rs 6,49,511, despite the petitioner’s request for a waiver or inclusion of the same in scholarship applications. A similar issue happened at the beginning of their fifth semester, where the college increased the semester fees by Rs 4,00,000 after the initial amount of fees was paid through a scholarship.

The college lacked any gender-neutral toilet facility forcing the student to use the male washrooms leading to intimidation and further harassment. An intervention from the district collector only led to a separate room allotment rather than establishing gender-neutral restrooms, said a report on The Mooknayak.

The doctor also shared with The Mooknayak that the continuous harassment by college authorities and an unpaid, overworked internship led to a suicide attempt in January this year. The case has highlighted the systemic oppression people from the transgender community continue to face.

In a social media post, expressing her grievance, the doctor said, "Many people ask why transgender people beg on roads, when I was on the verge of becoming a doctor, this is what they did to me. A system that is hell bent on setting us up for failure. I have faith in hon'ble Madras HC to deliver justice in this case."