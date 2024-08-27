Transfer electricity board officials in Dindigul, demand activists amid corruption concerns

CHENNAI: The extended tenure of electricity board officials in Dindigul district who have been stationed in the same office for more than three years has raised concerns, especially with reports of bribery and other violations coming in.

Activists have demanded that these officials be transferred and given new postings, in order to address the issues associated with long-term assignments, as reported by Daily Thanthi.

There are more than 70 assistant electrical engineer offices in Dindigul district where assistant electrical engineers, agents, electrical surveyors, wiremen, revenue supervisors, accounts inspectors, and accountants are employed.

In contrast, other departments in Dindigul including the revenue department follow regular transfers every three years. Voluntary transfers are also offered to officials at various levels.

Calling for a similar policy to be implemented for the electricity board officials in the district, activists argued that regular transfers are essential to maintain integrity and reduce corruption, and sought for rotation of officials every three years, as is standard in other departments.