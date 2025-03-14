Transfer all murder cases to CBI for fair probe: BJP chief to govt

CHENNAI: BJP state president K Annamalai on Thursday urged the State administration to transfer all pending murder cases in the State to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), citing what he termed as alarming breakdown of law and order in the state.

Pointing out the latest incident, involving the brutal killing of an elderly farmer couple in Oonjapalayam village near Avinashi, Annamalai expressed his deep concern over ‘deteriorating’ law and order situation. The local community reeling in fear, he said. “The news of the murder of the elderly farmer couple is deeply shocking and has once again highlighted the collapse of law enforcement in the State. The fact that such heinous crimes are being committed with impunity is a damning indictment of the state government’s inability to ensure public safety.”

Annamalai drew attention to a similar murder in Palladam, which occurred in November last year.