Trans person dies as friends perform medical procedure and cut off private part at home in Tenkasi

CHENNAI: A trans person died when their friends cut off their genitals without medical supervision in Tenkasi on Thursday. Two trans persons have been arrested in connection with this.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the deceased Shailu alias Sivaji Ganesan, hailing from Sathankulam, Tuticorin, was residing with their friend Mahalakshmi, at Alankulam.

The former, a man who was reportedly in the process of transitioning into a woman, was staying with their friend, also a trans person, for over two weeks.

On Thursday, Mahalakshmi, along with another acquaintance Madhumitha, rushed Shailu with grievous injuries in their private parts, to the Alankulam government hospital where doctors declared them dead on arrival.

Shailu's friends told the doctors that the deceased had cut off their genitals in an attempt to transition into a woman, which caused his death.

However, a police team from Kadayam, arrived at the spot and conducted enquiries with Mahalakshmi and Madhumitha.

During investigation, it was revealed that the duo had chopped off Shailu's genitals without any medical supervision to help him with the transition.

The botched procedure caused excessive blood loss which resulted in Shailu's death.

Following this, the cops arrested the trans person duo and remanded them to judicial custody. Investigations are on.