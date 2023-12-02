Trains cancelled due to cyclone Michaung warnings: Check details

CHENNAI: Due to cyclone Michaung warnings, the South Central Railway (SCR) has cancelled 118 trains operating from arterial Chennai Central railway station connecting various cities across India.

With the cyclone expected to make a landmark across the TN-AP coast, most of the trains from Chennai connecting Coimbatore, Hyderabad, Secunderabad, Bangalore, Nellore, and Vijayawada.

Danapur Smvt Bengaluru Sf Special (Train No. 03251), Narasapur to Kottayam (Train No. 07119), Kollam Special Fare Sabarimala Special (Train No.07129), Danapur Clone Special (Train No.06509), Narasapur Special Fare Sabarimala Special (Train No.07120), Danapur Special Fare SF Special (Train No.03252), Kollam secunderabad express (Train No.07130), KSR Bengaluru Clone Special (Train No.06510) are few of the trains which are cancelled from December 3nd onwards.

There is no cancellation of EMU train services currently but depending upon the weather conditions there might be changes, Southern Railway sources said.