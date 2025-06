Train timings, routes changed due to Madurai division works

CHENNAI: Southern Railway has revised the timings and routes of the following trains due to a Fixed Time Corridor Block to facilitate engineering works across various sections in the Madurai division.

Diversion of Train Services

1. Train No. 16848 Sengottai – Mayiladuthurai Express, scheduled to depart Sengottai at 6.55 am on June 6, 7, 9, 10, and 11, will be diverted to run via Virudhunagar, Manamadurai, Karaikudi, and Tiruchirappalli, skipping stops at Kalligudi, Tirumangalam, Tiruparankundram, Madurai, Kodaikanal Road, Dindigul, Vadamadurai, Vaiyampatti, and Manapparai.

Additional stoppages: Aruppukkottai, Manamadurai, Sivaganga, and Karaikudi.

2. Train No. 07229 Kanniyakumari – Charlapalli Special, scheduled to depart Kanniyakumari at 5.15 am on June 6 and 13, will run via Virudhunagar, Manamadurai, Karaikudi, and Tiruchirappalli, skipping Madurai, Kodaikanal Road, and Dindigul.

Additional stoppages: Manamadurai and Karaikudi.

3. Train No. 12666 Kanniyakumari – Howrah Superfast Express, scheduled to depart Kanniyakumari at 5.50 am on June 7, will be diverted via Virudhunagar, Manamadurai, Karaikudi, and Tiruchirappalli, skipping Madurai and Dindigul.

Additional stoppages: Manamadurai, Karaikudi, and Pudukkottai.

4. Train No. 16847 Mayiladuthurai – Sengottai Express, departing Mayiladuthurai at 12.10 pm on June 8 and 11, will run via Tiruchirappalli, Karaikudi, Manamadurai, and Virudhunagar, skipping Manapparai, Vaiyampatti, Vadamadurai, Dindigul, Kodaikanal Road, Madurai, Thiruparankundram, Tirumangalam, and Kalligudi.

Additional stoppages: Pudukkottai, Karaikudi, Sivaganga, Manamadurai, and Aruppukkottai.

5. Train No. 16788 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra – Tirunelveli Express, departing from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra at 10.30 pm on June 5 and 12, will be diverted via Tiruchirappalli, Karaikudi, Manamadurai, and Virudhunagar, skipping Dindigul, Kodaikanal Road, and Madurai.

Additional stoppages: Pudukkottai, Karaikudi, and Manamadurai.

Partial cancellation:

1. Train No. 16322 Coimbatore – Nagercoil Express, departing Coimbatore at 8 am from June 6 to 14, will be partially cancelled between Dindigul and Nagercoil.

Rescheduled train service:

1. Train No. 07192 Madurai – Kacheguda Special, scheduled to depart Madurai at 10.40 am on June 4 and 11, is rescheduled to depart at 12 pm

(Delayed by 1 hour and 20 minutes).