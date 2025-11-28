Train services hit on November 28 and 29 due to Cyclone Ditwah

CHENNAI: Southern Railway has cancelled, partially cancelled and short-terminated a number of train services on November 28 and 29 in view of Cyclone Ditwah’s movement across the Ramanathapuram–Rameswaram region.

According to an official bulletin, the 16733 Rameswaram–Okha Express scheduled for November 28 has been fully cancelled.

A series of partial cancellations have been announced for services originating from Rameswaram. The 22662 Rameswaram–Tambaram Sethu Superfast Express will run only up to Mandapam on November 28, and up to Ramanathapuram on November 29. Similarly, the 16104 Rameswaram–Tambaram Express, 16344 Rameswaram–Thiruvananthapuram Amritha Express, 16850 Rameswaram–Tiruchchirappalli Express, 16752 Rameswaram–Tambaram Express, 22621 Rameswaram–Kanniyakumari Superfast Express, 16780 Rameswaram–Tirupati Express, 56716/56712/56714 Rameswaram–Madurai Passenger services, among others, will be operated only up to intermediate stations such as Pamban, Mandapam, Ramanathapuram, Paramakudi or Tiruchchirappalli, depending on the specific date and routing.

Services bound for Rameswaram from other regions have also been affected. The 22614 Ayodhya Cantt–Rameswaram Shraddha Sethu Superfast Express, the 22661 Tambaram–Rameswaram Sethu Superfast Express, the 16779 Tirupati–Rameswaram Express, the 56723 Karaikkudi–Rameswaram Passenger, the 16849 Tiruchchirappalli–Rameswaram Express and the 56715/56711 Madurai–Rameswaram Passenger trains will be short-terminated at Uchipuli on one or both days. These services will not operate beyond Uchipuli, and stretch segments covering Pamban, Mandapam Camp, Mandapam and Pamban Bridge will remain suspended.

Southern Railway has advised passengers to check the latest updates before commencing travel, as restoration of services will depend on weather conditions and safety clearances in the cyclone-affected belt.