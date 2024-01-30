Tragic college tour: Girl student dies, many injured as bus topples in Erode

COIMBATORE: A college tour turned tragic as a girl student died and several others injured as their bus toppled in Erode on Sunday night.

Around 50 students studying third year BBA at a private arts and science college from Nanjanapuram and three teachers had left for a trip to Kodagu in Karnataka around 11pm when the mishap happened.

Police said driver Gopi from Kottai Street in Salem lost balance, when he attempted to take a sharp turn in a blind curve, and the bus toppled. Villagers rescued the injured students and sent them by ambulance to government hospitals in Perundurai and Erode for treatment.

Police said S Swetha, 21 from Tirupur succumbed to injuries. A search is on for the absconding bus driver and further inquiries are on by Erode Taluk police.