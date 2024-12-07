Traffic resumes on Puducherry-Cuddalore road after 3-day disruption

CHENNAI: Traffic on the Puducherry-Cuddalore road has resumed on Saturday after being suspended due to bridge renovation work.

As per a Daily Thanthi report, following repairs on the bridges, vehicles including motorcycles, cars, and auto-rickshaws, are now permitted to use the route.

It is reported that heavy vehicles will also be allowed to pass, if no further issues arise.

Following the heavy rainfall that battered coastal areas during Cyclone Fengal last week, roads between Puducherry -Cuddalore were submerged after Veedur and Sathanur dams reached full capacity and excess water was released from them.

Owing to this, traffic was diverted via the Villupuram -Nagapattinam four-lane bypass road.

While traffic was suspended yesterday due to repairs, the route is now open for light vehicles.