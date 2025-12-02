Traditional Tamil Nadu goes bold: Tier-2 cities rule affair app’s top 10 spots

CHENNAI: Cities in Tamil Nadu may largely look culturally traditional on the outside, but when it comes to matters under the sheet, they sure throw surprises. Consider this: the most number of people looking for an affair on the side are in New Delhi, as per the ‘married dating’ app Ashley Madison. And closely behind may be other giant metros, you’d think. But of the top 10 cities on their ‘heat map’, eight are smaller cities in TN.

While press statements, keeping with the rules of propriety, use the phrase ‘discreet relationships,’ the company’s registered tagline — ‘Life is short. Have an affair’ — prefers no such ambiguity.

According to the 'heat map' prepared by Ashley Madison, which claims to be the number one platform in the world when it comes to "discreet relationships", behind Delhi, a city with a large floating population, are Vellore, Coimbatore, Thanjavur, Dindigul, Thoothukudi, Erode, Tirunelveli, and Salem.

“The presence of so many cities from the region in the top ranks suggests that while the communities here may be close-knit and traditional in nature, individuals are finding a safe and discreet outlet to explore their individuality and desires that their primary relationship may not necessarily fulfill,” said Dr Tammy Nelson, relationship expert and consultant at Ashley Madison, while defining the trend as a “strong indication of growing personal autonomy”.

Noting that Kancheepuram was number one on its listing last year, Paul Keable, chief strategy officer of the platform, said, “A full cohort of non-metro Tamil Nadu cities is now showing that the desire to explore intimacy on one's own terms is a powerful and growing nationwide movement."