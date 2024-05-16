Tracing Tamil Nadu-Cambodia cultural link through photographs

CHENNAI: A bureaucrat by profession with an academic background in history, Sherin Someetharan IRS is a passionate researcher on the intricacies of Indian art, architecture, culture, and linguistics through comparative and scholarly analogies. She loves delving into history and exploring the connections between India and southeast Asian countries. To showcase the iconographic connections between both regions through comparative photography, Sherin is curating a photography exhibition, titled Comparative Iconography of the Temples of Tamil Nadu and Cambodia. Sherin Someetharan IRS, Additional Commissioner of Customs and GST, serves as Member Secretary, Advisory Council, Ministry of Finance, Government of Tamil Nadu.

“The cultural connections between the Tamil region and southeast Asia date back at least 2,000 years. The temple architectural legacy of Cambodia bears strong evidence of Tamil influence, evident in the structural design, functional aspects, iconography, symbols, carving techniques, bas-reliefs, and narrative styles depicting epics like the Ramayana and Mahabharata. This influence is not superficial but profound and authentic, shaping the very essence of Cambodian temple architecture,” says Sherin.

The exhibition focuses on the historical connection between the Tamil region and Cambodia through photography. “As a history graduate with a deep interest in the subject, I have always been fascinated by the connections between India and southeast Asian countries, particularly the Pallavas and Cholas of the Tamil region with southeast Asia. This interest has inspired me to organise a photo exhibition showcasing the historical and cultural ties between these regions. In my history studies, I have come across numerous scholarly articles, books, research papers, and PhD theses discussing the connections between India and southeast Asian countries. However, I have noticed a lack of photography exhibitions that visually depict these connections. This gap in representation motivated me to curate an exhibition specifically focusing on the connection between Cambodia and Tamil Nadu,” she tells DT Next.

By highlighting temples as the focal point of the exhibition, Sherin aims to illustrate how they serve as tangible evidence of the exchanges and interactions that occurred between these regions centuries ago. “I hope to shed light on the rich and diverse cultural heritage shared between India and southeast Asia. During the early Common era, the flourishing trade networks stretching from the Mediterranean to China facilitated significant contact between the Tamil region and southeast Asia. Tamil Nadu’s strategic position in the Indian Ocean region played a pivotal role in enabling these connections, which went beyond mere commerce to include the exchange of ideas, beliefs, and cultural practices. The Cambodian kings adopted the honorific title ‘varman’ from the Pallavas, whether during the Pre-Angkorian or Angkorian periods, regardless of their religious affiliation, be it Hindu or Buddhist. Nandivarman Pallavamalla, a later ruler of the Pallava dynasty, is said to have resided in Cambodia before assuming the Pallava throne in Kanchi,” she explains.

Sherin stresses that the exploration of the relationship between the two nations remains an ongoing field of study. “Presenting the topic through a photo exhibition can effectively reach a broader audience – not just history buffs or enthusiasts, even school students can gain insight from this.”

The exhibition, coordinated by Thirupurasundari Sevvel, is on view from May 17 to 25 at Alliance Francaise of Madras.