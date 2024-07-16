Tourist ban at Courtallam Main Falls following heavy rains

CHENNAI: Bathing has been banned at the Courtallam Main Falls since Sunday following flooding due to increased rainfall. Authorities have restricted tourists from visiting and bathing in the falls in Courtallam, Tenkasi district, according to Thanthi TV.



This ban has been in effect for three days now.

Meanwhile, in response to heavy rainfall and flooding in the border areas of the states of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, as well as in the Cauvery catchment areas, a bathing ban was issued on Tuesday at at Parisal, Hogenakkal.