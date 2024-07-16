Bathing ban at Hogenakkal as Cauvery River overflows

CHENNAI: In response to heavy rainfall and flooding in the border areas of the states of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, as well as in the Cauvery catchment areas, authorities imposed a ban on bathing at Parisal, Hogenakkal on Tuesday.



According to a report from Thanthi TV, the flow of water in the Cauvery River has increased from 12,000 cubic feet per second to 19,000 cubic feet per second. Due to the increase in water flow, the district administration has imposed a bathing ban in Parisal.

The water level in Mettur dam is expected to rise due to increased inflow. As on Monday, 8am, the inflow into the dam was at 4,047 cusecs and 1000 cusecs was released for drinking water requirements. The dam’s water storage level stood at 43.22 feet as against its full reservoir level (FRL) of 120 feet on Monday, 8am.

