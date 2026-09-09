Tough times don't last, FM N Marie Wilson tells youth

Replying to the debate on the demands for grants for the Finance, Planning, Development, Pension and Other Retirement Benefits departments in the Assembly, Marie Wilson spoke about the ups and downs he had faced in life and recalled that he had once even considered bequeathing his property to the church.

He appealed to young people to remove thoughts of suicide from their minds. "There have been leaders such as Kalaignar, MGR and Jayalalithaa. No leader has committed suicide. Similarly, there should be no place for suicidal thoughts in our minds," he said.