Toor dal and palm oil will be provided to every ration card holder soon, says Food and Civil Supplies minister

CHENNAI: Responding to the statements issued by AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, BJP state president K Annamalai and PMK president S Ramadoss, State Minister for Food and Civil Supplies, R Sakkarapani on Tuesday said toor dal and palm oil for the months of May and June will be provided to all family card holders soon under the Public Distribution Scheme.



According to the statement issued by Sakkarapani, 7 lakh metric tons of toor dal worth Rs 14,697 crore and 64.62 crore packets of palm oil have been distributed to 2.23 crore family card holders through PDS in the last three years.

"100 per cent of the palm oil packets for the month of May have been sent to all the warehouses and distributed to the Fair Price Shops. 78,44,160 packets have been distributed as of June. Delivery of remaining packets is expedited and delivered," he said, adding that 1,37,79,000 kg toor dal has been supplied till date and the rest is being supplied rapidly and 40,16,000 kg of the June requirement has been supplied so far and the rest is being expedited.

He further informed that appropriate steps have been taken to provide toor dal and palm oil to all ration card holders without any delay.

"Although it has been announced that the ration card holders who have not received tur dal and palm oil for the month of May, can avail it in the first week of June, arrangements have been made to avail it throughout the month of June, " the minister noted.