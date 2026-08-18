Tongues wag as CVe Shanmugam attacks BJP on NEET

He accused the incumbent BJP and the Congress, which had ruled earlier, of using it as a political weapon rather than acting in the interest of students, asserting that Parliament had the power to change laws even after a Supreme Court verdict.

Participating in the debate on demands for grants for Public Works, Highways, Sports Development, and Human Resources Management in the Assembly, Shanmugam said both national parties were blaming each other for the introduction and continuation of NEET.

"Congress says why NEET was introduced, while the BJP says it is being continued based on the Supreme Court's verdict. They may be different parties, but the same gene runs through both," he said.