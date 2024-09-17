Toll in Madurai women’s hostel fire accident rises to 3

CHENNAI: The death toll in the Madurai women’s hostel fire accident has risen to three on Tuesday with the manager of the building succumbing to burns, as reported by Daily Thanthi.

Last week, two women staying at the private hostel died of suffocation following a fire due to a refrigerator explosion. The hostel is located at Katrapalayam, near Periyar Bus Stand.

The deceased were identified as Parimala (56) of Kurangani, Eral taluk, Thoothukudi district and Saranya (27) of Perilovanpatti, Ettayapuram taluk, Thoothukudi.

In the fire on September 12, Pushpa (58), hostel warden and resident of Thandalkaranpatti, Palanganatham, suffered 45 per cent burns and was undergoing treatment in a high-dependency unit of a private hospital. While receiving the treatment,she died today.

Also read: Madurai Corporation to demolish private women's hostel after fire accident kills 2

In the wake of this incident, a decision has been made by the Madurai Corporation to demolish the two-storeyed hostel building, as reported by Daily Thanthi. It was also learnt that the Corporation authorities had already issued a notice to the building owner on October 13 last year with instruction to demolish the building as it was on the brink of collapse.

Meanwhile, the Thideer Nagar police have filed a case and arrested Inba (60), the hostel building owner.