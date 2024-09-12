Madurai Corporation to demolish private women's hostel after fire accident kills 2

CHENNAI: In the wake of a fire accident that claimed the lives of two women in a hostel, a decision has been made to demolish the two-storeyed building in Madurai, as reported by Daily Thanthi.

In the Katrapalayam area of Madurai district, a fire broke out in the early hours of Thursday at a women's hostel following a fridge explosion, leading to the deaths of two women including a teacher due to suffocation. Three other residents of the hostel including one who sustained serious burns were rushed to a private hospital near the Periyar bus stand.

District Collector M S Sangeetha who inspected the accident site stated, "The women's hostel was being operated without proper permissions, including the necessary approvals from the Corporation, Health Department, Fire Department and the Police Department. An order has been issued for a detailed investigation.

"Despite the issuance of proper notices from the civic corporation to demolish old buildings around the Meenakshi Amman Temple in Madurai, some owners have failed to comply with the orders. A few have even approached the court," the Collector said.

After reviewing the situation, it has been decided that these ancient buildings will be sealed," she added, noting that Madurai Corporation Commissioner Dinesh Kumar had conducted an inspection of the area.

In this regard, it has been decided to demolish the two-storeyed private women's hostel building. The Madurai Municipal Corporation has also informed that a second notice would be issued to the building owner, according to the Daily Thanthi report.