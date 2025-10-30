Toll gate monitoring centre, ANPR cameras to watch remote locations

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Police have proposed to set up an integrated toll gate monitoring centre with plans to bring remote locations under the purview of ANPR (Automatic Number Plate Recognition) cameras. In the proposed project, ANPR cameras will be installed at over 235 locations – 55 toll gates, 35 border check-posts, 45 PEW (prohibition and enforcement wing) checkpoints, and 100 highway locations.

According to the proposed system, the ANPR cameras equipped with infrared (IR) technology will be strategically placed to capture clear images of vehicle licence plates regardless of the lighting conditions. If any vehicle is flagged for suspicious activity, the system instantly alerts for further action. The alert facility should be made to send to District/City officers either by SMS/Whatsapp/External Tools or API integration with ERSS (emergency response support system) to detain the vehicle.

"The proposed system should support creation of an e-challan system for basic traffic violations like speed detection, etc., and shall integrate with Vahan-Sarathi database. The remote locations will be connected to the centralized server. The overview camera installed alongside the ANPR camera in those locations will transmit the captured video to the centralized monitoring system at Traffic Road Safety (TRS) control room and EDCID control room, " according to the proposal.

"The participating bidders should be a profit-making company in the last three years and have a minimum average turnover of Rs 19 crore or above in the same time period and must have executed at least a single CCTV project worth Rs 15 crore for any government undertaking in the last three years and must have sales and support centres in Chennai, " the qualification criteria stated.