Toddy served as health drink at farmers' conference in Dharmapuri

COIMBATORE: Toddy was served as a ‘health drink’ to people of all ages, children and elderly persons at the Toddy Liberation Conference organised by the Tamil Nadu Farmers Protection Association in Dharmapuri on Sunday.

Toddy was served in a palm leaf to everyone who turned up for the conference. Notably, a four-month-old baby was also fed with toddy on the dais.

At the conference, resolutions were passed demanding a white paper on the issue of allowing toddy, stop booking of cases on toddy tappers, remove toddy being listed as an alcoholic drink, and also name it as a health beverage.

S Nallasamy of Tamil Nadu Toddy Movement said the toddy ban has been in place for over 38 years.

“Several committees formed to study prohibition and liquor policy did not recommend a ban on toddy. Toddy production, which is on the decline, should be increased as liquor sales are on the rise,” he said.

If the ban on toddy is not lifted, Nallasamy said the 80 lakh farmer families in Tamil Nadu, who constitute three crore votes, will have to boycott DMK in the ensuing 2026 Assembly polls. Farmers consume toddy at the conference in Dharmapuri.