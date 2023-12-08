Toddler electrocuted after touching live wire at home near Thuraiyur

TIRUCHY: A two-year-old toddler was electrocuted in the outskirts of Tiruchy on Thursday.

It is said, Perumal, a farmer from Kalinga Udayanpatti near Thuraiyur in Tiruchy went to milk the cows on Thursday early morning and his wife Poovila and two year old son Sarvesh were in the house.

Poovila was cooking in the kitchen and the toddler who was playing in the house, pulled the live wire connecting the motor and soon, the boy was thrown away and died on the spot. On information, Thuraiyur police rushed to the spot and retrieved the body and sent it to the Thuraiyur GH. Later, the body was handed over to the parents after a post mortem. A case was registered and investigations are on.