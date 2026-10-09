TNTEU gets new registrar amid scrutiny of affiliation work

CHENNAI: The Higher Education Department has replaced Tamil Nadu Teachers Education University registrar K Rajasekaran and appointed Kanmani as the new registrar after corruption watchdog Arappor Iyakkam raised irregularities in the college affiliation process.
According to sources, the department is currently examining the allegations and drawing plans to reform the affiliation process to prevent irregularities in the inspection of colleges.
Arappor Iyakkam had alleged discrepancies in the inspection records of 74 colleges that applied for affiliation between 2023 and 2025. As per documents obtained under the RTI Act, members of inspection teams visited colleges located in different districts on the same day, which is practically impossible, raising doubts about the veracity of physical inspections.
Arappor Iyyakam also alleged that the names of 37 faculty members appeared in the records of 222 colleges, raising questions about the probability of listing ghost faculties.
Earlier, Arappor Iyakkam had petitioned the Chief Minister, seeking action and urged the government to conduct fresh physical inspections of all 74 colleges. Incumbent registrar Rajasekaran had earlier said he could have visited only one college on a single day, after his name figured on the inspection list of multiple colleges.