TNTEU gets new registrar amid scrutiny of affiliation work

According to sources, the department is currently examining the allegations and drawing plans to reform the affiliation process to prevent irregularities in the inspection of colleges.

Arappor Iyakkam had alleged discrepancies in the inspection records of 74 colleges that applied for affiliation between 2023 and 2025. As per documents obtained under the RTI Act, members of inspection teams visited colleges located in different districts on the same day, which is practically impossible, raising doubts about the veracity of physical inspections.