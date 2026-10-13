TNSWA told to submit zone of influence around Pallikaranai marshland

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu State Wetlands Authority (TNSWA) informed the Madras High Court that it had identified certain survey numbers covering about 316 acres, excluding private patta lands, for consideration as an interim zone of influence around Pallikaranai marshland.
The first bench comprising Chief Justice SA Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan directed the TNSWA to file a report on the proposal and adjourned the hearing to October 12.
CREDAI Chennai has challenged the September 24, 2025, order of the National Green Tribunal (Southern Zone), which directed the authorities not to grant any approvals or permissions within a 1-km "Zone of Influence" around the Pallikaranai RAMSAR site.
The association submitted that the adjoining areas are already substantially urbanised, with Metro Rail, IT parks, government offices, public utilities and private patta lands. It argued that a zero-kilometre buffer in such areas would strike a balance between environmental protection and socio-economic realities.
It further contended that the impugned order imposing a ban on activities within a 1-km radius was wholly unscientific and improper, as it resulted in grave civil consequences by freezing vested development rights over vast tracts of land without acquisition or payment of compensation.
The petitioner has sought a stay on the impugned order passed by the National Green Tribunal (Southern Zone).