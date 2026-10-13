TNSWA told to submit zone of influence around Pallikaranai marshland

The first bench comprising Chief Justice SA Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan directed the TNSWA to file a report on the proposal and adjourned the hearing to October 12.



CREDAI Chennai has challenged the September 24, 2025, order of the National Green Tribunal (Southern Zone), which directed the authorities not to grant any approvals or permissions within a 1-km "Zone of Influence" around the Pallikaranai RAMSAR site.



The association submitted that the adjoining areas are already substantially urbanised, with Metro Rail, IT parks, government offices, public utilities and private patta lands. It argued that a zero-kilometre buffer in such areas would strike a balance between environmental protection and socio-economic realities.