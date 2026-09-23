Pattinapakkam Secretariat complex planned without studies, permission, alleges DMK ex-MLA; moves HC

According to Velu, the GO did not refer to clearances or recommendations from various competent authorities, including the Environment and Climate Change Department, Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare Department, Greater Chennai Traffic Police, and CMDA.

The petitioner also contended that the State had spent Rs 14.93 crore on a fish market to decongest the Loop Road, and alleged that the proposed government complex would defeat that purpose. He has sought an interim stay on the GO and its quashing. The case is expected to come up for hearing soon.

The proposed complex is to come up on 25.55 acres with a built-up area of around 20 lakh sq.ft.