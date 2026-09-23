Pattinapakkam Secretariat complex planned without studies, permission, alleges DMK ex-MLA; moves HC

CHENNAI: Former Mylapore MLA D Velu of the DMK moved the Madras High Court against the State government's decision to construct a new Secretariat-Assembly complex at Pattinapakkam, alleging that the project was approved without considering its impact on the public and environment.
Velu alleged that the government did not examine alternative sites or conducted traffic, environmental, or social impact studies before selecting the coastal site adjoining Loop Road and the Pattinapakkam and Srinivasapuram beaches.
He submitted that the project would affect road safety for schoolchildren and residents, the livelihood of more than 1,500 fishing families from nine coastal villages, and an Olive Ridley turtle nesting ground classified as CRZ-I (A). He also alleged that the required recommendation of the Tamil Nadu State Coastal Zone Management Authority had not been obtained.
According to Velu, the GO did not refer to clearances or recommendations from various competent authorities, including the Environment and Climate Change Department, Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare Department, Greater Chennai Traffic Police, and CMDA.
The petitioner also contended that the State had spent Rs 14.93 crore on a fish market to decongest the Loop Road, and alleged that the proposed government complex would defeat that purpose. He has sought an interim stay on the GO and its quashing. The case is expected to come up for hearing soon.
The proposed complex is to come up on 25.55 acres with a built-up area of around 20 lakh sq.ft.